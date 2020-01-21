Who remembers when Alex LaBeouf, also known as Alex Lee and Alex From Target, rose to social media fame back in early 2014? For those who forgot, it all started when a teen shopper in Texas snapped a photo of a hot boy working at the checkout counter in Target. Yes, that cashier cutie was Alex, and he legitimately became a Twitter sensation overnight.
The snapshot of him at work quickly took the internet by storm, and he even made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! Alex then went on to visit talk shows around the country, and it’s safe to say he had a pretty successful 15 minutes of fame. But what happened to him after that and what is he up to now? J-14 decided to investigate, and it turns out, the social media star has accomplished a lot since the photo of him first circulated the web!
Scroll through our gallery to find out what Alex From Target is up to now!
