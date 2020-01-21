He started his own YouTube channel.

After that, Alex started filming his daily life and upload the vlogs to YouTube. But when his manager took over the account, he faced a major bump in the road.

“So, my [old] manager had taken my Youtube away from me. We were trying to get it back for over a year — a little over a year and a half. I didn’t want to start from scratch. That just wouldn’t be ideal when I already had a page that had like 150,000 subscribers,” Alex dished to J-14 in 2018. “Then, we couldn’t get it back for that year and a half. So, I had guessed the login for it a few weeks ago and I got into it. Instantly, I was like ‘Alright, I need to start posting YouTube videos. I finally got my Youtube back.’ I was looking into the settings and stuff and I found out that he still has admin over the page. When you have admin, you have all the rights to whatever they create and all the money they make.”

So what did he do? He decided to start fresh with a new account, and shift his YouTube game into high gear. Alex continued, “I made a new Youtube channel, and I made a video on the other Youtube channel telling them to go to the new one, so that’s how it started.”

“I never really got to show them who I really am. I was always back and forth on social media ever since this thing started. I never really could find my niche, like what I really wanted to do with it. So, now I’m just going to be who I really am and I’m gonna give them more insight to my real life and stuff. I hope they enjoy it,” he told us. “I know in the past I’ve said I was going to be posting every Saturday and then complications happened and I ended up not doing that. This time, I actually am going to keep up with it and they’re gonna get to see my real life and what’s going on with me. It’s going to be really fun.”