Jon Bon Jovi has given son Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown‘s relationship a stamp of approval — even comparing them to his own, decades-long marriage with wife Dorothea Hurley.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” Bon Jovi shared in an interview with U.K.’s The Times, published in April 2024. “It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”

Bon Jovi was referring to his own marriage with Dorothea, with whom he shares four children — the couple met while they were in high school and tied the knot in 1989.

Millie, 20, announced that Jake, 21, had popped the question after two years of dating in April 2023. While some have critiqued their upcoming nuptials due to their young ages, Bon Jovi is fully on board with the couple’s decision to wed early.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow,” Bon Jovi said during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live just weeks after the couple’s engagement. “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” added the ’80s icon. “So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with,” Jon continued. “And we like them all.”

The Stranger Things actress and the son of rock legend have been together since late 2021. Since their relationship began, they often post adorable photos of one another on Instagram and have attended multiple red carpet events, including the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

Millie announced Jake popped the question via Instagram, with a photo of herself showing off a massive ring. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British star captioned her April 2023 post. Jake, for his part, posted two photos alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

In an autocomplete interview with Wired from 2022, Millie answered the question on how she and Jake first met. “We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?”

