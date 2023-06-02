We’re still not over Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi‘s engagement news! So, when is the big day?! Keep reading for details on the two stars’ wedding details.

ICYMI, Millie announced that her boyfriend of two years popped the question via Instagram in April 2023, with a photo of herself showing off a massive ring. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” the British star captioned her post. Jake, for his part, posted two photos alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

The Stranger Things actress and the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi have been together since late 2021. Since their relationship began, they often post adorable photos of one another on Instagram, have vacationed together and attended multiple red carpet events, including the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

Both Millie and Jake posted Instagram photos of one another to celebrate the new years in 2023.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had,” Millie wrote as her caption. “Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

In an autocomplete interview with Wired, Millie answered the question on how she and Jake first met. “We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?”

A few weeks after their engagement, Jake’s dad was asked about how he felt on his son getting engaged at only 20 years old during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow,” he said. “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” added the ’80s icon — who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, since 1989.

“So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with,” Jon continued. “And we like them all.”

Scroll through the gallery below for details on their upcoming wedding and engagement.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.