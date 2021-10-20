Spilling the tea! Ashley Tisdale took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 19, and revealed the real reason she changed the lyrics to her single “He Said She Said” during the 2006 High School Musical Tour.

The songstress, 36, duetted a fan’s video that had the song playing in the background along with a caption that read, “Realizing at 30 ‘He Said She Said’ is not just about talking.” Ashley bopped along to the song while smiling and added, “And Disney made me change kissing like that to ‘dancing’ like that for the HSM tour,” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“ONE NIGHT with you baby one night with you,” Ashley captioned her clip.

Naturally, the video has since gone viral with fans loving some new HSM behind-the-scenes information. Following the movie’s premiere on Disney Channel, the “Headstrong” songstress and her castmates — sans Zac Efron, who was replaced by Drew Seeley for the tour — hit the road from November 2006 to May 2007, bringing songs like “We’re All in This Together” to the stage. At one point in the show, both Ashley and Vanessa Hudgens had solo moments where they performed their original songs.

Ashley’s singles came from her debut album, Headstrong, which was released in February 2007. She sang “Headstrong,” “We’ll Be Together” and “He Said She Said” every night on the HSM Tour. While the stars didn’t bring any of the other High School Musical movies on tour, they did return for two more films before bringing the franchise to an end in October 2008.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the Disney Channel alums are eager to bring their characters back for a reboot any time soon. High School Musical 4 rumors have been swirling for years, but the cast has explained why they feel like it’s best to leave the series alone.

“I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice,” Ashley told Entertainment Tonight on August 10 about reprising the role of Sharpay Evans. “I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so, as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same.”

She continued, “It’s so good, and it’s like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don’t think I could go back to it.”

