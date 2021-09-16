She’s killing it! High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale is a new mom — but the longtime actress is already a total pro at parenting. Her quotes about motherhood prove she is one of the best celebrity mamas out there.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum announced that she was pregnant in September 2020. Ashley and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child, daughter Jupiter Iris, in March 2021.

Since then, the proud parent has been adjusting to mom life extremely well. “Slowly healing, slowly finding myself,” Ashley wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way. I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be.”

Days earlier, she reflected on how much daily effort it takes to be a mother. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt more exhausted. But it is SO worth it,” she gushed via Instagram. “I can’t believe what my body was capable of until now, it’s amazing and I’m so grateful it brought this beautiful gift into our life. So now I will be gentle with myself and heal and I have a pretty amazing partner taking care of both the baby and me.”

Two months later, Ashley opened up about having difficulty with breast-feeding. Jupiter was very keen on her bottle, which is why the caregiver ultimately switched to formula. “I wish someone would’ve told me how hard breast-feeding really was. You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy,” the Phineas and Ferb alum revealed via her blog, Frenshe, in June 2021. “But no one tells you how hard it really is. I think there’s this pressure around the subject of breast-feeding, and that those who do it are the best moms, but that’s not true. Our journey started on day one in the hospital when Jupiter was having trouble latching.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Ashley’s quotes about motherhood and being a parent!

