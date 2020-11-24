The Lynch family is gearing up to welcome a baby into their family! Rydel Lynch and her husband, Capron Funk, first announced that they were expecting via YouTube on October 10, 2020.

“Capron doesn’t believe me, but I think I’m pregnant,” the former R5 member said in a vlog uploaded to their joint channel. “I bought two pregnancy tests, just for s–ts and giggles really.”

After both tests had positive results, Rydel and Capron hugged with excitement. Then, the video cut to another clip and Rydel told viewers that she took more tests just to be sure, and they all came out positive. “I think it’s safe to say I’m definitely pregnant,” she said at the time.

Their baby news comes a few months after Capron and Rydel officially tied the knot on September 12, 2020. The YouTuber first asked the musician to be his girlfriend in June 2019. He held up signs that read, “Girlfriend?” while she was performing alongside her siblings at a The Driver Era concert in Los Angeles. Less than a year later, in February 2020, Capron asked Rydel to marry him while both of their families were playing a game of softball together.

Days after their epic pregnancy announcement, the couple uploaded another video in which they showed fans how they shared the exciting news with friends and family, including Rydel’s brothers Ross, Riker, Rocky and Ryland Lynch. Since then, the newlyweds have given fans an inside look into their lives as soon-to-be parents. From the gender to the due date, they’ve spilled so much tea.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Rydel’s pregnancy.

