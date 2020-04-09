Rydel Lynch And Capron Funk Have Mock Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Congratulations Rydel Lynch! The former R5 member is officially off the market — kind of. For those who missed it, the 26-year-old got engaged to longterm boyfriend and YouTuber Capron Funk on February 9, and now they’re sort of married! Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the musician didn’t know whether or not she would be able to have a wedding this year so she decided to host a mock wedding and thankfully, filmed the entire thing.

In the couples latest vlog, Capron, Rydel and a few select family members took a trip to the “middle of nowhere” and said their vows with Ryland Lynch presiding over the mini-ceremony.

“We’re still going to have a big, big, big wedding because there’s a lot of people here that we love that are not here because they’re quarantine elsewhere, so we’re just going this for fun because there’s a really, really cute church around the corner that we’re just going to outside,” she explained in the 10-minute video.

Then, the blonde beauty got dressed her mom’s wedding dress and had her brother Riker Lynch‘s wife Savannah Latimer stand by her site for the magical moment.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day my whole life,” Rydel told her man. “And I’m so happy I found my prince charming and my king and I can’t wait to marry you and spend forever with you. I love you so much.”

Naturally, after the ceremony was over, the happy couple took a bunch of adorable Instagram pictures and fans were swooning in the comments section.

Capron and Rydel have been together since June 2019. The YouTube star asked the blonde beauty to be his girlfriend during a The Driver Era concert in Los Angeles. As fans know, The Driver Era is a musical duo consisting of Rydel’s brothers Rocky Lynch and Ross Lynch. However, Rydel joined the boys on stage for this particular live performance. In the middle of the concert, Capron held up posters that read “Will you be my girlfriend?” and after the show, Rydel posted a video of the entire thing!

“He’s a keeper,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.