A little over a week after announcing her pregnancy, Nicki Minaj is showing off her baby bump! Yep, the rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, July 30, and celebrated the release of her new song “Move Ya Hips” — featuring featured A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO — with a video that showed her singing along to the brand new tune. But that’s not all! Her matching two piece set showed off the growing bump, which she rested her hand on during one part of the clip.

This video came just before Nicki opened up about her pregnancy and shared a throwback photo where her bump wasn’t showing.

“While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either,” she captioned the post. “But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took [before] you could see my lil baby bump.”

For those who missed it, the “Super Bass” songstress — whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara — announced that she was expecting her first child with husband, Kenneth Petty, on July 20, and fans couldn’t be more excited! Nicki shared the exciting news via Instagram with a series of stunning photos.

“#Preggers,” she captioned a shot of her caressing her growing baby bump. Alongside another pic, she wrote, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

After the announcement went live, Nicki received an outpouring of love from fellow musicians — especially Katy Perry. That’s right, in a since-deleted comment on one of her Instagram photos — that was screenshotted and reposted by fans — the “Teenage Dream” singer shared some serious excitement over the baby news!

“Selfishly hoping for a girl so we can trade outfits,” Katy wrote.

She has yet to reveal whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but that didn’t stop Katy from hoping that they would both be bringing little baby girls into the world!

