Feeling shady! Over the years, some musicians have appeared to take digs at other celebs using their songs.

Following the release of her single “Positions” in October 2020, fans were convinced that Ariana Grande shaded her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, in the lyrics. During one line, she sings, “Heaven sent you to me. I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.” Fans have taken to social media and speculated that this may be a dig at her former fling.

“WAIT DID Y’ALL CATCH THAT?? I’m just hoping I don’t re-PETE history maybe … I’m leaping,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Ariana really said I’m just hoping I dont re(pete) history.”

A third claimed, “OMG y’all she said, ‘I’m just hoping I don’t re-PETE history’ and took a break in between re PETE.”

The SNL star and songstress first started dating in May 2018. After a few weeks together, they announced they were engaged. Their whirlwind romance lasted only five months, and the couple officially broke off their engagement in October 2018. While appearing on an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones in March 2020, Pete revealed that he credits his success to his relationship with Ariana.

“It’s really annoying ‘cause, like, I live in Staten Island and [the paparazzi] come there now — ‘cause, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff,” he said. “So, she, like — it’s all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. She made me — created me, whatever they say.”

As fans know, Ariana isn’t the only one hiding messages in her songs. It’s no secret that Taylor Swift likes to include hidden messages in her songs, and some of them have happened to be about the people in her life. Fans have spent hours decoding the lyrics, and uncovering some apparent shade toward Kanye West, Katy Perry and John Mayer.

In November 2021, questions about whether or not the songstress alluded to her former relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal after she re-released Red (Taylor’s Version). The record included a 10-minute-version of her fan-favorite song, “All Too Well,” which has been rumored to be about Taylor and Jake’s past. The longer version tells more of their apparent story.

“What happened on this album was, this song became the fans’ favorite on its own. My favorite and their favorite song aligned,” Taylor shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2021. “It’s the original lyrics. … I really do feel like I know [fans] really well … I think that the version that we’re putting out tonight is going to be the new standard version of what this song is.”

