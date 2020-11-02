Ever since Vanessa Morgan announced that she was pregnant, Riverdale fans have been awaiting the arrival of her baby boy. The actress first took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting on July 24, 2020.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden, but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly [and] I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” she captioned a series of photos and videos from her gender reveal party. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.”

She continued, “It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed … We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth [and] strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. [Little] one you were made with so much love [and] already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I’m just so happy [and] can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

Days after announcing her pregnancy to the world, the Chicago Tribune announced that Vanessa’s husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for a divorce. Online court records show that the White Sox pitcher filed on June 19, 2020, in Morris County, Texas, the publication reported in July 2020. Vanessa and Michael got married on January 4, 2020, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The couple exchanged vows at the Walton Historic House in Homestead, Florida. Their reception was hosted in the venue’s tropical gardens. Neither Michael nor Vanessa has spoken publicly about their split.

To celebrate the new mom, J-14 decided to break down everything we know about her pregnancy.

