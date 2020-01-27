On Saturday, January 25, Sabrina Carpenter took to social media and posted a lengthy apology letter to fans. The 20-year-old actress addressed the past actions of “someone she has associated with” and apologized to followers for making them “question her character.”

“I realized there’s simply no way to have the truth be perceived the way you want. Some of you will believe me, some of you won’t, so I have to accept that,” the Girl Meets World star wrote. “But I am so terribly sorry that someone I have associated with had some things in the past to make you question my character in the present. I didn’t know them at that time. That is not who I know them to be now.”

“I love you all so much. I really hope you know that,” she added. “This also probably won’t be the last time I do something that annoys you cause I’m human. But I sure will always remain firm in my beliefs of acceptance, equality, and love. I hope you will trust that in me.”

Fans on Twitter have speculated that the unnamed friend Sabrina was referring to was actor Griffin Gluck. He starred alongside Sabrina in the Netflix original movie Tall Girl and the two are rumored to be dating. They often post together on social media and in October 2019, Sabrina and Griffin were photographed in matching Halloween costumes.

Previously, the 19-year-old was slammed by followers after he liked controversial social media posts and used the n-word in an Instagram comment.

Sabrina’s apology came two weeks after Griffin posted a photo from a Golden Globes afterparty of them together. Some fans have called out the actress for associating with Griffin, while others don’t think she needed to apologize on behalf of someone else.

Griffin has yet to respond to Sabrina’s apology or apologize for his past behavior.

