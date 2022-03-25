It’s here, and it’s informative! Olivia Rodrigo dropped her SOUR film Driving Home 2 U in March 2022, and the songstress shared some major insight into the creation of her debut album.

“I’ve always loved writing really emotional songs,” the California native told viewers. “I remember writing these super angsty songs about how I didn’t fit into society.”

Throughout the film, Olivia takes fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles — which is reminiscent of the drive she took while writing and recording SOUR. She makes some stops along the way to perform new arrangements of songs from the album “in these places that meant so much to me.” She also shared behind-the-scenes secrets of the SOUR recording process with never-before-seen clips, interviews and voiceovers.

It was first announced in February 2022 that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star would be turning her album into a movie for Disney+.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, shared in a press release alongside the announcement. “This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

Of course, Olivia also had to give fans some new content. An unreleased SOUR song plays in the film’s end credits.

“I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’” the musician explained to Rolling Stone in March 2022. “With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of SOUR content with it.”

She also addressed the drama surrounding the release of her first-ever single “Drivers License” and how that impacted the release of her second single, “Deja Vu.”

“There was so much drama that was around ‘Drivers License’ and so much hate, I thought if I put out [‘Déjà Vu’] that I was also playing into this drama, love triangle, let’s hate on other girls thing,” she explained in the film. “I just did not want to do that. And that was, again, [I] never write any of my songs from that point of view ‘cause that’s not something that I feel.”

Scroll through our gallery for more revelations from Driving Home 2 U.

