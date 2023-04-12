Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars in the world, and a certified role model on top of everything else she does. Throughout her time in the spotlight, the former Nickelodeon actress has spoken on topics such as body image in the public eye. Keep reading for her quotes on body positivity.

Most recently, Ariana spoke out about body shaming after photos of her and Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo went viral in April 2023. Internet users criticized the singer-songwriter, saying she looked “too thin” and were “worried” for her health.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she began in her three-minute TikTok clip, responding to the online critics.

The “thank u, next” singer explained that even if someone is coming from a “loving” and “caring place,” to please be “gentle with each other and yourselves” because you “never know” what someone is actually going through.

“There are many different kinds of beautiful,” Ariana continued. “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly. And at the lowest point of my life, when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy,’ but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

“Healthy can look different,” she concluded. Continuing on, the Grammy-winning singer added that while she shouldn’t “have” to address online hate and body shamers, “something good might come” from being open and “vulnerable.”

This isn’t the only time the Victorious actress has spoken out about body image while being in the public eye, either. Scroll through the gallery below for everything Ariana has said on body image and body positivity.

