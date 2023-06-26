Where they stand now. Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating rumors started swirling in March 2023, but it appears things might have fizzled out.

Months after the rumored fling kicked off, it appeared that the former Disney Channel star had unfollowed Zayn on Instagram in June 2023, according to a few eagle-eyed fans on social media.

Keep reading for all the details on their rumored romance and where they stand now.

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Dating?

It’s unclear what really went down between them. However, Selena and Zayn were spotted on a New York City dinner date in March 2023, according to a now-viral TikTok.

“Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them,” the TikTok user shared, reading unconfirmed text messages while recounting the story from her friend who allegedly works at the restaurant where they dined together.. “Everyone’s out here feeling bad for Selena meanwhile she’s with Gigi [Hadid’s] baby daddy.”

Shortly thereafter, a source told J-14 that the musicians “really click” and have “lots in common,” amid the romance speculation.

“Selena and Zayn are dating,” the insider continued in March 2023. “They bring out the best in each other and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

This wasn’t the first time that Selena and Zayn sparked romance rumors. Page Six reported that the “Lose You to Love Me” singer had “hooked up” with Zayn in 2012, while her BFF Taylor Swift was with Harry Styles. Talk about a throwback!

Are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Still Together?

Selena sparked split rumors between herself and Zayn in June 2023, when she confirmed her “single” status in a TikTok video.

“I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much,” the Wizards of Waverly Place actress could be heard yelling as she watched a soccer game surrounded by friends. Selena captioned the video, writing, “The struggle man lol.”

Prior to her apparent fling with Zayn, Selena was reportedly dating The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart in January 2023. At the time, J-14 confirmed that Selena and Drew were in the “early” stages of their relationship, with a source adding that “he totally gets her and they vibe.”

The insider explained that things between Selena and Drew were “easygoing” and the “Roses” musician had a “calming influence” on the actress. “The first guy she has fallen for in a while,” the source continued.

