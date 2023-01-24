Following the news that Drew Taggart was dating Selena Gomez in January 2023, fans of the former Disney Channel queen were quick to look into which other A-listers are in The Chainsmokers’ member’s relationship history. Unsurprisingly, the musician has dated multiple famous ladies, from Haley Rowe to Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs. Keep reading for everything we know ​about Drew Taggart’s dating history, exes, past girlfriends and more.

Are Drew Taggart and Selena Gomez Dating?

Drew and Selena were reported to be dating on January 13, 2023, and have been spotted holding hands and going on bowling and dinner dates ever since.

An insider told J-14 exclusively that their romance is “still pretty early on” and they’re “having a blast” together. “He totally gets her and they vibe,” the source added. “It’s an easygoing relationship and he is a calming influence on Selena … the first guy she has fallen for in a while.”

Who Has Drew Taggart Dated?

Prior to Selena, Drew was in a relationship with Eve Jobs. In September 2022, it was reported that the musician was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter after getting close a few months prior. The twosome ended things just before the new year — just weeks before he and Selena got together.

One of the first ladies Drew was romantically linked to was Haley Rowe. They started dating in early 2016, but made headlines in September of that year after his groupmate, Alex Pall, confirmed their breakup on a podcast.

“Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago,” Alex revealed during an appearance on the Australian podcast “Mike E & Emma” at the time. “I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she’s awesome and I know he really loves her.”

Haley confirmed in early 2017 that she and Drew were back together via multiple Instagram photos. However, it was confirmed that the pair had split once again in October 2017.

Along with Haley and Eve, Drew was also in a relationship with DJ Chantel Jeffries for more than a year beginning in February 2020. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends,” a source told Us Weekly post-breakup. The Maine native was also romantically linked to model Meredith Mickelson in 2018, although it’s unclear how long the two dated

