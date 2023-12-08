Selena Gomez is defending her man! The singer seemingly confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco through an Instagram comment.

On December 4, the PopFactions Instagram page posted a series of photos alleging that the Rare Beauty founder had been dropping clues that alluded to her relationship with Benny. In the slideshow, the account showcased interactions that Selena has had with Benny from promoting his cooking book to following him on the social media platform.

The “Single Soon” singer replied just a few days later in the comment section saying, “Facts.” Following her revelation, the songstress took to Instagram stories to post a close up photo of her snuggled up with a mystery man, who fans have speculated is the producer, on December 7. Selena then posted a message to her fans with the caption, “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you.”

The singer further ignited their relationship by commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart” on a fanpage account that had posted a screenshot of the singer’s comment about Benny. However, not everyone was happy for the songstress.

Amid her confirmation, Selena took some time to clap back at the haters! On the original post, Selena was met with comment’s like, “UNHANDSOME” and “He cursed you, that’s not treating you well.” The singer responded to both saying, “Feel bad for you” and “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me? The end.”

The exchanges continued. Another commenter called Selena’s response to the haters, “corny.” She clap backed, “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” Beliebers aren’t going to like this one!

Selena has been in very public relationships since the start of her career. Her most notable romance being with Justin Bieber. The two started dating in 2010 and continued an on-again off-again relationship for nearly eight years before calling it quits in 2018.

Fans of Selena have pointed out that Benny hasn’t had the kindest of things to say about her in the past. In an interview promoting his song with Justin, “Lonely,” the producer seemingly took shots at Selena. “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line,’” he said to the Zach Sang Show.

The singer owns her own cosmetics company, which has fans believing this was a dig towards her. Nonetheless, the two seem extremely happy and supportive of each other.

