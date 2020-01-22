Fans were honestly terrified when they heard the news that an intruder had tried to break into Shane Dawson‘s house. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on January 21, 2020, the social media star shared security footage of a strange man attempting to peak under his curtains, go in his garage and enter his home. Since the influencer lives on a gated property, that also means that the unidentified man had climbed over the fence to approach the beauty guru’s home.

Shane explained in the video that he and his fiancé, Ryland Adams, were watching a movie when they heard banging on all of the doors and windows around the house.

“It was really scary, and I thought we were going to die,” he said. “I realize that my door is unlocked, so I run and I lock it. As I’m locking it, the person goes and grabs for the handle.”

Afterwards, the video showed the man being detained by police, but it’s unclear if he was ever charged.

Wow, how scary is that? Unfortunately, this is not the first time someone has broken into or attempted to break into a celebrity’s home. Stars like Harry Styles, Chloë Grace Moretz, Logan Paul, Louis Tomlinson, Colleen Ballinger, Hilary Duff, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus<, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and more have also dealt with terrifying trespassers. In some cases, it was a crazed fan trying to enter the star’s house, while other times, it was a robber. Some celebrities have even lost millions of dollars worth of stuff! Yeah, it’s truly horrifying.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities whose homes have unfortunately been broken into.

