Celebrities could win awards, break records or sell out world tours, but honestly, they know they’ve truly made it in Hollywood when they get their own doll, right? We mean, it’s a pretty big deal to have your own mini-me, if you ask us.

Zendaya‘s doll debut was a milestone that the Euphoria actress didn’t take lightly.

“I’m excited to be a part of the new direction the Barbie brand is headed, specifically how they are celebrating diversity in the line and encouraging kids to raise their voices,” Zendaya told Yahoo in 2015. “It’s a positive message to send to my fans, including my nieces who are coming with me to the concert.”

For the actress, having a version of herself out there for little kids to play with comes with a deeper message.

“When I was little, I didn’t have one that looked like me, so I couldn’t connect with her in that way,” she noted at the time. “But getting to visit the Mattel offices and see Barbie’s vision for the future it was really cool. I was able to see how they plan to diversify, broadening the horizons and the image of Barbie, and make it more, you know, open. I left the office feeling it was definitely something I wanted to be a part of.”

Yara Shahidi also reflected on the representation that she hoped her own doll would be able to offer children.

“I’m honored to be repping all the young ones as a Barbie Role Model,” Yara wrote on Instagram in 2019. “Let’s continue to inspire the next generation and each other. We need your voices and are watching you all Blossom and shine!”

The Grown-ish star had a Barbie made in her honor because of her achievements in acting and activism with Yara’s Club in partnership with The Young Women’s Leadership Schools in New York.

Shawn Mendes was just as excited when he revealed in 2019 that there was a figure made to look like him. The doll even had his signature tattoos and get this — it came with a miniature guitar!

“Guys they made miniature me dolls!!! Super weird!!!” the “Stitches” performer wrote via Instagram in September 2019.

And it turns out, they are not the only stars who have mini-me’s.

Celebrities like Little Mix, JoJo Siwa, BTS, One Direction, Justin Bieber, Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff are just a few others who also have their own action figures. See for yourself!

Scroll through our gallery to see all of the celebrities who have their own dolls.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.