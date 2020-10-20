Ever since they were formed in 2012, the K-pop group BTS — comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — stole the hearts of millions of people around the world with their catchy songs, and gained a pretty massive fan base called ARMY. Now, fans are set to get an inside look into how the group was first formed with the upcoming BTS-inspired series Youth.

First announced by the boy band’s management company, Big Hit, in August 2019, Youth is a drama series set in the Bangtan Universe about “how the seven boys first met.” Since their claim to fame, the Bangtan Universe has continued to grow with fans dissecting each music video and social media post in hopes of getting a glimpse into the boys’ daily lives. Now, that dream is about to become a reality.

Many of the details about Youth have been kept under wraps over the past year, but thankfully Big Hit and BTS have dropped some hints over the past few months. In fact, the official cast list for the show was announced in October 2020 with some pretty major up-and-comers set to portray the band ARMY knows and loves.

In honor of this pretty epic news, J-14 decided to break down everything there is to know about Youth. Scroll through our gallery for all the details, including the full cast list and release date!

