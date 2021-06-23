Man’s best friend! Charles Melton hung out with his dog, Neya, following rumors that he and ex-girlfriend Camila Mendes were back together.

According to photographs, the Riverdale star, 30, was spotted at a Los Angeles dog park with the Siberian Husky on Tuesday, June 22. Charles wore denim pants and a yellow long-sleeve shirt paired with sunglasses and a backwards hat while taking Neya out for some exercise. During their time enjoying the fresh air, the Sun Is Also a Star actor sat at a picnic table while allowing the pup to run around and interact with other dogs. Charles, who adopted Neya in early 2020, has often referred to his pet as his “soulmate.”

“I met Neya, and honestly, this sounds so cliché, but honestly, it felt like a match made in heaven. We’ve been inseparable since,” he told Cosmopolitan in July 2020. “Now I have my best friend. My child. I talk to her like a human, by the way. I’m like, ‘Hey, babe.'”

At the time, Charles also joked that he and Neya were starting to look like each other. “We’re two mirrors looking at each other. Who’s who? She’s very sweet. She’s shy. She’s timid. She’s very cautious but very confident. She’s very pure,” he gushed. “She always puts her hand on me at the right time. Maybe I’ll be feeling a little sad or whatever, and she’s always there to give me a kiss on the face and cheer me up.”

Charles and Neya’s Tuesday outing came days after he was spotted with ex-girlfriend and Riverdale costar Camila while hanging out with fellow CW star Cole Sprouse. On June 4, the trio were seen at a restaurant in Los Angeles with other friends, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time. In one photo, Charles appeared to be putting his arm around Camila. Prior to their rumored reconciliation, the duo — who play Reggie Mantle and Veronica Lodge on Riverdale — dated for a little over a year from August 2018 until news of their split broke in December 2019.

While they’ve yet to comment on the current status of their relationship, E! News reported on June 9 that Charles and Camila, whose characters briefly dated onscreen too, are dating once again. A source told the publication that the twosome “reconnected on set of Riverdale” and “being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry.” The insider noted that the actors “aren’t putting too much stress on the relationship.”

Despite news of his budding romance, Charles seems to love the alone time with his dog! Scroll through our gallery to see photos from his and Neya’s recent outing.

