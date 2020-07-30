Well guys, Charles Melton has officially found his soulmate — but it’s not who you think it is. Yep, in a brand new interview, the Riverdale star got real about meeting “the one,” but it turns out, he was talking about his dog! LOL.

The actor spoke to Cosmopolitan about adopting his new husky (who he got right when quarantine started), named Neya, and it’s safe to say that his love for the pup is very real.

“I met Neya, and honestly, this sounds so cliché, but honestly, it felt like a match made in heaven. We’ve been inseparable since,” he shared. “You’re sharing your forever home with your forever companion. It’s a great responsibility, but learning so much about her has helped me understand myself better during this time. She teaches me to say that everything’s OK. Even when things aren’t OK, it’s OK. It’s life-changing. It’s a big responsibility but it’s worth it in the end. She’s my soulmate.”

As fans know, Charles recently split from his longtime girlfriend, Camila Mendes. As for what made him decided to get a new pooch, the 29-year-old explained, “I’d been thinking about adopting a dog for a while — but more seriously this past year. I’ve never adopted a dog before. I did have a family dog growing up, a Jack Russell terrier. But this was probably a week before quarantine, I partnered up with Purina One, I was then connected to Hollywood Huskies where Neya was fostered.”

“Now I have my best friend. My child. I talk to her like a human, by the way. I’m like, ‘Hey, babe,'” he continued. “My roommate Drew [Ray Tanner] will be like, ‘What?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’m not talking to you. I’m talking to Neya.'”

OK, this is so relatable!

“She’s very sweet. She’s shy. She’s timid. She’s very cautious but very confident. She’s very pure. She always puts her hand on me at the right time. Maybe I’ll be feeling a little sad or whatever, and she’s always there to give me a kiss on the face and cheer me up,” Charles explained. “With her, she grounds me in so many different ways. I don’t want to raise my voice with her. I use a lot of positive reinforcement. I’m working on my breathing with her. She’s 8 months right now, kind of like a teenager, so she’s challenging me. But she’s so sweet … Neya, for me, she’s a spiritual being. It’s more than just having her by me. I really tend to her and let her live in her own world too. She’s very independent. Not stubborn. People mix independence with stubbornness, but like, there’s a difference. If she doesn’t have time for it, she doesn’t have time for it.”

