We’re calling it — Charles Melton is the next big Hollywood star. The actor first got his big break on The CW series Riverdale, and has since nabbed some pretty impressive roles. Keep reading to uncover all of his acting jobs post-Riverdale.

Charles is taking Hollywood by storm after his portrayal of Joe Yoo in the film May December, starring alongside Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore — that doesn’t mean he wasn’t nervous to get there, though.

“I think you’d be a little nervous when you find out that you’re going to be doing a chemistry read with Julianne Moore,” he told Netflix in December 2023. “But when I first met Julie, we had a lot of connective tissue from the get-go. I was born in Juneau, Alaska. She went to school in Juneau, Alaska. I’m an army brat. She was an army brat. She lived in Germany. I lived in Germany.”

After his six-year stint as Reggie Mantle in teen series Riverdale ended in August 2023, Charles has nothing but kind words to say of his experience on the show.

“Obviously it frees up more time for projects like May December, but I learned so much being there,” he told i-D in December 2023. “I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic. Riverdale truly was my Juilliard – I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that. We just had our final season, so you know, it’s bittersweet. But I’m so happy it brought joy to so many people.”

The Korean-American actor also spoke about some of his hopes for the future — some of which include acting in a Korean film and also getting behind the camera eventually, too.

“I just love acting so much right now, but I’m going to do a little short film that I wrote a couple of years ago when I get some time off,” he told the outlet. “A little love story to my sister.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the acting projects Charles has nabbed since Riverdale.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.