Charles Melton might be off the market, once again! The Riverdale star was seen cozying up to Chase Sui Wonders in New York City on April 21, 2022.

The photos obtained by E! News showed Charles planting a kiss on Chase’s cheek. The duo originally sparked romance rumors back on March 12, after paparazzi caught them walking together in New York City. At the time, an insider told E! News that they “kept close” and “appeared to be comfortable with one another.”

It looks like things may have gotten romantic between the two after they worked together on a short called Wake, in which both starred and Charles directed.

The short was released by Vogue China and Vogue Film in January. In December, Chase wrote on Instagram, “Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators. Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad–both close to the heart. Stay tooooned.”

Prior to his romance with Chase, Charles was in a public relationship with his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Unfortunately, fans started to speculate that Charles and Camila split for a second time in March 2022 — the same month he was spotted out with Chase.

The Riverdale costars confirmed their relationship in October 2018 much to Riverdale fans’ delight. “I’m not a private person,” Camila explained to Teen Vogue in May 2019 when discussing her relationship. “I don’t like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don’t.”

Camila went on to say that if she and her costar broke up, it wouldn’t be a big deal. “It happens,” she explained. “I know I’m happy, and I know where I am in my life, so I’m going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?”

