Finding a new love? Charles Melton appears to have moved on with Chase Sui Wonders after dating Riverdale costar Camila Mendes.

Photos obtained by E! News showed the pair cozying up in New York City on Thursday, April 21. In one snap, Charles planted a kiss on Chase’s cheek. Fans started to speculate that Camila and Charles had split a second time in March, after he and Chase had starred together in the series City on Fire together earlier that year. On March 12, photographers captured the two stars walking around New York City together.

Charles and Camila have not acknowledged their apparent split.

The costars first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in October of that same year. “I’m not a private person,” Camila explained to Teen Vogue in May 2019 when discussing her relationship. “I don’t like hiding. But the more I get used to this lifestyle the more I reevaluate what I want to share and what I don’t.”

Camila went on to say that if she and Charles were to break up, she wouldn’t be embarrassed. “It happens,” the CW star told the publication. “I know I’m happy, and I know where I am in my life, so I’m going to let [people on Twitter] say whatever they want. Why should I care?”

Amid their relationship, Camila did respond to an Instagram commenter who claimed that she “looked happier” with ex-boyfriend Victor Houston. The Palm Springs star hit back, writing, “I feel silly responding to this, but I also feel the impulse to tell you that you’re wrong. I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life. It’s absurd to me that you call yourself a fan, yet your entire page is dedicated to disrespecting my relationship and my boyfriend, both of which you clearly know nothing about.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in August 2019 and in December of that year, news broke that they had called it quits. Camila, for her part, moved on with Grayson Vaughan, whom she was romantically linked to from February 2020 until March 2021.

While she kept her relationship status out of the public eye following her and Grayson’s split, it was reported in June 2021 that Camila and Charles had rekindled their romance. They never confirmed that they were back together, but they were spotted out together in Los Angeles on multiple occasions. After The Sun Is Also a Star actor walked the Met Gala red carpet in September 2021, Camila shared a photo of him via her Instagram Stories alongside a series of emojis, one of which was a heart in a hand.

Reps for Charles, Camila and Chase did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

