Does Camila Mendes have any tattoos? The Riverdale actress best known for her portrayal as Veronica Lodge in the CW series, might surprise you with her ink and their meanings! Keep reading to see photos of her tattoos and what they mean.

Does Camila Mendes Have Tattoos?

Camila has several tattoos! The Do Revenge actress has shared the meanings behind some of her ink over the years, and some are pretty heart wrenching — yet very important — to the star.

One of Camila’s biggest tattoos are the words “to build a home” in cursive writing sprawled across her rib cage. She told Women’s Health in 2019 that she got the ink after her freshman year at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The Riverdale star told the publication that, after a horrifying experience in college, she vowed to do things for herself that were “safe and comfortable” – like how she imagined a home would be.

Camila went on to say that “the tattoo reminds her to strengthen both her sense of self and the environment around her.”

A part of strengthening her sense of self, she explained, was staying connected to her body. “Whenever I feel like I’m going through something difficult, I think about what I can do physically for myself,”

“I danced for seven years, from age 4 to 11,” the Florida native continued. “Then I did musicals as a kid, then so much of acting school is movement classes and connecting your breath to your body,” she said. “Activity has always been an important part of my life.”

Another piece of ink that Camila has received is of a whimsical fairy on her shoulder, done by the tattoo artist Kaiju in 2022. The ink was done in a fine line style, using a single needle. While Camila has not explained the meaning behind the mystical ink piece, it’s definitely one of the prettiest tattoos we’ve ever seen!

Scroll through the gallery below to see a guide to all of Camila’s tattoos and their meanings.

