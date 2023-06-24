Camila Mendes is moving on from Riverdale! The actress who plays Veronica Lodge in the CW series, which ends after seven seasons in August 2023, has been booked and busy! Keep reading to see the actress’ upcoming roles and projects.

One of Camila’s first big acting jobs outside of Riverdale was the Netflix dark comedy film, Do Revenge, which premiered in September 2022.

Do Revenge also stars Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, Euphoria‘s Austin Abrams, 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe and Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss. Writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson joked that the cast of her movie are like the “young Hollywood Avengers” in an interview with Elle Magazine.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and cowriter Celeste Ballard didn’t have anyone in mind when they were casting each role — but choosing Camila as Drea was non-negotiable after seeing her audition tape.

“I will say, in Camila’s tape, I paused it at about maybe five seconds in, picked up the phone and called Peter Cron and Anthony Bregman [producers] and said, ‘We have Drea.’ It’s Camila,” she explained. “I literally didn’t even finish. I watched her say, like, four lines, and I was like, ‘And that’s it.’ And I started crying.”

Another exciting role on the horizon for Camila is Música, a film that her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso wrote, directed and composed.

Following the April 2022 news that Camila was cast in the musical movie, the former Vine star posted it on his Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete,” Rudy wrote via Instagram.

After filming wrapped on the project, Camila hinted at her romance with Rudy via Instagram in November 2022. “Life update,” the Do Revenge star wrote alongside a slideshow that included a photo of Rudy playing with her dog Truffle.

The Riverdale actress confirmed that she’d been in a relationship for “a few months,” while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast, which was posted in January 2023.

“I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like, and I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

