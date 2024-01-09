Wait, did Halle Bailey have a baby?! The Little Mermaid star announced she and boyfriend DDG welcomed their baby boy in 2023, after months of pregnancy speculation. Keep reading for everything we know.

Did Halle Bailey Have a Baby?

Halle confirmed that she had a baby boy named Halo on January 1, 2024 via Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote as the caption. Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you.”

ICYMI, Halle first sparked pregnancy rumors in September 2023, after a video of Halle went viral, which seemingly saw her covering her stomach with a large blazer. “Halle Bailey is definitely pregnant…. Rihanna has taught me so many ways to hide a pregnancy,” one fan wrote. Then, a photoshoot of Halle baring her stomach went viral, with fans convinced it was a hint to a possible pregnancy. We guess the fans were right!

On top of that, at the 2023 Video Music Awards she wore an orange, flowing dress reminiscent the gown worn by her mentor Beyoncé to the 2011 VMAs when the “Single Ladies” singer announced her own pregnancy with Blue Ivy.

Who Is Halle Bailey Dating?

Halle is currently dating YouTuber-turned-rapper DDG. Rumors of their romance first sparked in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed that they were officially dating when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March 2022. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned his post.

Halle first opened up about dating DDG in Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue with sister Chlöe Bailey. The singer shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

Most recently, Halle revealed to Cosmopolitan that DDG is her “first deep, deep, real love.”

“You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,” the actor-singer told Cosmo in September 2023. “But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

