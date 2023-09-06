Sorry folks, Halle Bailey is a taken lady! The Little Mermaid actress has been dating YouTuber DDG (whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) since early 2022. Keep reading to see their relationship timeline.

While it’s unclear when exactly the two first began their relationship, rumors of their romance first sparked in January 2022 when they were spotted at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency together. DDG then confirmed that they were officially dating when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram in March 2022. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned his post.

Halle first opened up about dating DDG in Essence‘s September/October 2022 issue with sister Chlöe Bailey. The singer shared that she had been a fan of DDG years before the two met.

“I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them,” Halle told the magazine. “I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

Prior to dating Halle, DDG had described himself as a “ladies’ man” while growing up in a November 2022 interview with Complex, but joked that he’s “married” now. Later clarifying that he’s not actually married to Halle, but he would “eventually” like to tie the knot with the songstress one day. “I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said. “I was my own person before her, but in a way, [she] put me on to different s–t.”

For those who don’t know, DDG first started off his career on YouTube in 2014, posting vlog videos while attending Central Michigan University in 2015. Following his success on the video platform, DDG dropped out of college a year later to focus on his YouTube and music career.

The pair are still going strong throughout 2023, with Halle revealing that DDG is her “first deep, deep, real love,” during a Cosmopolitan interview from September 2023. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,” Halle gushed.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Halle and DDG’s complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.