Sofia Richie has found love with Elliot Grainge! The duo were first romantically linked in early 2021. After more than a year of dating, the music mogul proposed in 2022. They officially tied the knot in April 2023. Now, Sofia and Elliot are living in newlywed bliss.

“We started off just as friends. I would always tell him, ‘Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl.’ I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshipped,” Sofia told Who What Wear in August 2023 of her now-husband. “And then I realized one day … Why can’t that lucky girl be me?”

Once things between them turned romantic, Sofia started getting a “different feeling” from Elliot.

“It was a feeling of safety. It was the feeling of really being appreciated. I knew when we started dating that he was my husband,” she gushed. “It wasn’t a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100%.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life.”

When it came to the actual proposal, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, shared more insight into the romantic moment.

“He was a nervous wreck,” the famed singer told Access Hollywood in April 2022. “Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out.”

However, Lionel knew his daughter was “in good hands” with Elliot, noting that the couple is “so happy” together.

“I love Elliot, I’ve known him since he was 12,” he added. “It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is.”

When it came time for their wedding, Sofia and Elliot tied the knot in the South of France.

“I was watching one by one each bridesmaid and groomsman walk down the aisle, and we were inching closer to the front, and I couldn’t believe it was happening,” she recalled to Vogue after the April 2023 ceremony. “My father has always been the most comforting figure in my life, and he’s kept me grounded. I was really nervous before walking down the aisle — it was like I had stage fright, my adrenaline was so high. We had over seven minutes to chat, though, and he said: ‘You’re the love of my life, and I’m so happy for you.’ It was very emotional, and I feel so lucky that I have my parents. I’m very grateful.”

Click through our gallery to see Sofia’s cutest photos with husband Elliot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.