Fans have watched Sofia Richie go from child star to fashion mogul, especially thanks to her TikTok videos and 2023 wedding looks. The model grew up as the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, but has since made a name for herself in Hollywood.

“Ultimately, I’ve learned that you have to stay true to yourself and that you can’t let others’ opinions affect you,” Sofia told OK! Magazine in a past interview. “This is something my family instilled in me and will always stick with me.”

She went on to explain that the public’s biggest misconception of her is that she’s “not driven because of my last name,” but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Sofia shared that she is “constantly setting new goals” for herself and has managed to find my own lane and there’s still so much I want to accomplish.”

Now, she’s carving out her own lane thanks to a dedicated crop of social media followers, some of which create fan accounts dedicated to Sofia.

“I’m so flattered by that,” she told Town & Country in August 2023. “They’ll ask me, ‘Where’s this bag from? I can’t find these pants,’ and I’ll send them the link. So we’re in cahoots!”

Fans and viral TikTok videos aside, Sofia is just trying to be herself now — and forever.

“I spent a lot of time just trying to find my place in the world,” she explained. “I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up, and I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment. But it didn’t feel right for me. And then everyone told me, ‘You should be an actor!’ I tried that for a period, but that wasn’t me either. I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is. So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself.’”

She’s doing a pretty good job from what fans can see! Click through our gallery to see Sofia’s complete transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.