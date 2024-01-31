Thanks to TikTok, trends have become so fast-paced that they’re almost already over by the time you’ve heard about it. Not sure which fashion aesthetic to get into next? We at J-14 decided to make it easier for every astrology girlie who wants to dive into the trends but doesn’t know where to start. Keep reading to uncover which fashion trend you should try based on your zodiac sign.

From the long-time “clean girl aesthetic” to the more recent “mob wife,” social media have created boxes for each women to fit into, with a pretty “coquette” bow on top. While this can be harmful as much as it’s fun, we’re going to focus on the positive — we’re J-14, anyhow.

Some celebrities come to mind when we think of Gen Z icons leading some of these TikTok trends. Hailey Bieber, for her viral “glazed donut” skincare aesthetic thanks to her skincare and makeup brand Rhode, and Sofia Richie, whose elegant, “quiet luxury” 2023 wedding to Elliot Grainge pretty much broke the internet.

Hailey spoke about some of her philosophy when it came to developing Rhode during an interview with Dazed in 2023.

“I think to be honest, there’s such great skincare that was already out there,” she began. “But I think what I wanted to aim to do that was different was bring minimal, chic, affordable products that had simple, cool packaging but really, really great formula on the inside for a really affordable price. While also bringing people really cool imagery and a really cool feeling. My goal was that when people get their hands on the products they feel like they’re a part of the world of Rhode, and they feel like they’re part of something that is cool and fun and inclusive. ”

As for her thoughts on creating that “glazed donut” aesthetic?

“[Dewy skin] is something I’m always going to live by,” Hailey said of the trend. “So either you gravitate towards it or you don’t, and that’s OK. I’m sure not every single person in the world loves having this dewy look, some people prefer more of a matte look. To each their own.”

Click through our gallery to uncover which TikTok fashion trend you are based on your zodiac sign.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.