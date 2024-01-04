2024 is here — and with it comes so many exciting new books! We broke down BookTok‘s most anticipated releases, from Crescent City 3 to The Atlas Complex.

We’re already counting down the days till we can get our hands on Sarah J. Maas‘ third Crescent City book, titled The House of Flame and Shadow. The book is slated for release on January 30, 2024, and follows a half-fae, half-mortal girl named Bryce Quinlan, who lives on the planet of Midgard.

The Sarah J. Maas universe is pretty expansive, as the author also has two other very popular BookTok series titled Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses. Since the second Crescent City book was released in 2022, fans have been going crazy online with fan theories after *that* cliffhanger (we won’t reveal it to you here).

While some readers’ predictions on the third book might have some merit to them, one popular fan theory regarding the series’ two main characters was even debunked by the author.

During a 2023 appearance on “Live Talks Los Angeles,” Maas set the record straight on some of the fan theories circulating around TikTok about the book’s protagonist and her partner. As its common for Maas’ female protagonists not to end up with their first love interest, readers were convinced that Hunt wasn’t the “mate” of Bryce, a.k.a. the one she’ll ultimately end up with.

“Since this is a spoiler talk, I will say yes, he is her mate,” Maas revealed. “They are mates.”

“I was like, you know what, I’m gonna do a real doozy on everyone, and I’m gonna have the love interest here be the one at the end — if they both make it to the end,” she said. However, Maas also went on to “pass” a question regarding whether or not “mate” means the same thing in Crescent City as it does in ACOTAR.

Crescent City 3 isn’t the only exciting book release of 2024, either! Click through our gallery to uncover BookTok’s most anticipated book drops this year.

