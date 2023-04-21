Sofia Richie is (almost) a married woman! The daughter of ’80s musician Lionel Richie is engaged to Elliot Grainge. Keep reading for everything we know about her love life, including her ex-relationship with Scott Disick.

Who Is Sofia Richie’s Fiancé?

Sofia, 24, is marrying Elliot, 30, who is the founder and CEO of 10K Projects, an independent record label. Their wedding is set to occur in the South of France in April 2023.

The two were engaged after a year of dating, when Sofia said yes to Elliot’s candlelit proposal in April 2022. She announced their engagement via Instagram, writing, “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Sofia’s father, the “Hello” singer himself, publicly gave his stamp of approval over the couple during an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. “I love Elliot. I’ve known him since he was 12,” he said. “It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who he is.”

He added that his daughter was in “good hands” and that she and Grainge were “so happy” together.

The famous singer also revealed to the outlet that Elliot was a “nervous wreck” when he asked his permission to marry his daughter.

“I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it,” Lionel joked. “I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to faint. It was wonderful … They’re deeply in love, so all I can say is, that’s what you really want as a dad.”

Who Has Sofia Richie Dated?

Prior to Elliot, Sofia was in a very public relationship with Scott Disick from 2017 to 2020, who is best known for his ex-relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three kids with.

At the time, Sofia and Scott received a lot of criticisim due to their 15-year age gap. However, the model told Cosmopolitan in March 2020 that she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think.” The online hatred that she and Scott endured “doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy,” she said at the time. “Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?”

