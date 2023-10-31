The Disney Channel might seem like a big place with hundreds of television shows, movies, and original movies spanned across multiple decades and millions of viewers. BUT, when fans think about how many Disney Channel stars dated each other, it all becomes very small.

For years, Disney stars have dated each other and then went on to date other celebrities who also appeared on the network. Sometimes they were co-stars in love and other times they found each other probably just from being around the same sets and studios week after week.

Everyone from Nick Jonas to Dylan Sprouse to David Henrie are all connected. It’s almost like a crazy, complicated interconnected web with some of the biggest stars in the biz. We’ve decided to break it down for you. We’ve got all of the Disney Channel relationships mapped out and how everyone actually got their roots from Disney in some way.

We’ll begin with one of the most iconic ones on the children’s network: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens from High School Musical. That’s right, the actors met and fell for each other on set of the musical franchise while playing Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.

Vanessa explained in April 2019 that her romance with Zac was during a pretty important time period in her life.

“It started off really organically,” she said. “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. … It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

The two Disney Channel stars were together for around five years before they shocked the world and called it quits in 2010. “It [was] nothing dramatic,” a source told E! News at the time of their breakup. “There [was] no third party involved.”

Another insider added, “They were together for so long. It just ran its course.”

Click through the gallery and check out the ultimate guide to Disney Channel stars who have dated each other!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.