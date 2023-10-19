He’s always looking good! Zac Efron has been one of the hottest men alive since making his High School Musical debut in 2006 — and he’s only gotten better with age. Not only has he nabbed some major roles over the years, but the actor has proved he’s ready to change his physique to play any part.

In 2023, he was photographed looking super-buff while filming The Iron Claw, but how did he get those six-pack abs? His fitness journey hasn’t always been the best thing for Zac’s mental health.

“At one point, that was a dream of mine — what it would be like to not have to be in shape all the time,” the actor told Men’s Health in October 2022. “What if I just say, ‘F–k it’ and let myself go? So I tried it, and I was successful. And for all the reasons I thought it would be incredible, I was just miserable. My body would not feel healthy; I just didn’t feel alive. I felt bogged down and slow.”

He added, “I enjoy pushing myself and really laying it all out, to the point where I kind of have to do it. Otherwise I don’t feel like myself.”

So, push himself he has — in terms of acting roles and fitness.

When it comes to The Iron Claw movie, in which Zac plays a wrestler, co-star Jeremy Allen White recalled that he and Zac “never” stopped eating to get their onscreen bodies.

“Zac’s a maniac,” Jeremy told Esquire in May 2023. “He’s so focused and knowledgeable on training, diet, all that. In terms of a physical transformation, I think he kind of blew us all out of the water. He looks really amazing in this thing.”

Zac’s co-stars aren’t the only ones who feel this way. Fans have long commented on the actor’s looks — often noting how good he looks when posting on social media. Thankfully, Zac has not (and most likely will not) stop posting all those shirtless photos that rack up tons of Instagram likes.

Click through our gallery to look back at Zac’s hottest shirtless moments over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.