Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Beauty Brand Fenty Skin

It’s no secret that fans are seriously obsessed with Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line. Well, prepare yourselves, because the singer is getting into the skincare game with Fenty Skin, and we’re seriously freaking out! Yep, if you’re looking to glow just linke the songstress herself, look no further because on July 31, 2020, your face will be changed forever.

For those who missed it, on Tuesday, July 14, Rihanna took to Instagram and announced that the highly-anticipated breakout beauty brand was officially coming later this month. She teased fans with a seriously epic video that showed her using the products — which seemingly included a cleanser, toner and moisturizer.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31 exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!” she captioned the Instagram video. “Y’all ain’t hear it from me, but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio.”

Naturally, fans showcased their excitement in the comment section, and get this — Rihanna even responded to one follower who was concerned about the products on her sensitive skin.

“I’m hoping this is great for sensitive skin! My face is sensitive af!” the excited fan wrote. The makeup mogul replied, “Same! I get so scared to try new product! But I made this with love for my sensitive skin gang!”

So, there you have it, Fenty Skin — similar to Fenty Beauty — is going to be available for everyone! For those who missed it, back in 2017, Rihanna made beauty history with the launch of her makeup line after releasing the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 40 different shades to be inclusive of everyone. Since then, she’s continued to seriously slay the entire industry with her innovative products. We have absolutely no doubt that her skincare products will do the same. So, mark your calendars and get ready, because these coveted new products are sure to sell out quick!

