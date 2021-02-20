Not only is Rihanna changing the fashion game with her inclusive clothing and lingerie lines, but the songstress has also become known as a total style icon over the years.

When she first stepped onto the music scene, people only knew Rihanna for her hit singles like “Umbrella” and “SOS.” As she’s built an empire for herself, the Barbados native has taken a step back from music to focus on her fashion industry takeover. In 2018, she launched the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which according to a Forbes report from February 2021 is now worth one billion dollars.

“I wanted to include every woman,” Rihanna told Elle in 2018 before the first-ever Savage X Fenty fashion show. “I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this s–t. We own this. This is our land because really it is.”

Since its inception, the brand has continued to break barriers. So much so, that it led to Rihanna creating and launching a Fenty clothing line in 2019. With her continued success in multiple industries, it’s safe to say the “This Is What You Came For” singer isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. But while we wait for the highly anticipated release of her next album, let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive Rihanna’s best fashion looks over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.