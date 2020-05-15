It looks like Rihanna fans aren’t the only ones who want the songstress to release new music. That’s right, her musical colleagues, especially Ariana Grande, are also begging for a new album sometime soon.

“I get it, I appreciate it, and I’m really glad that she’s putting in so much effort,” the “Thank U Next” singer told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show about R9. “It means a lot. But I also, really — I listen to Anti every day. Like, I think it’s time. I need it. Sorry, she’s gonna, like, hate me for saying that but I want it so bad.”

She continued, “Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work? And I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming ANTI. I’m streaming Unapologetic. I’m streaming Loud. Every day, I really. I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me, but now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.”

Honesty, Ari, so relatable!

As fans know, the former Nickelodeon star’s comments came just a few days after Rihanna told fans that she “lost” the new music after a fan commented, “WHERES THE ALBUM?” on her latest Instagram post.

“I lost it,” the 32-year-old quipped in reply.

Previously, Rihanna told Vogue U.K. in April that she has new music in the works.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop, but I am very aggressively working on music,” the singer said. “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

She continued at the time, “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

Sorry, Ariana and fans, but you might need to wait a little while longer before a new song from Rihanna officially drops.

