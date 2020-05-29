Look at her now! Rihanna has come an extremely long way after being called a “one-hit wonder” following the release of her debut single, “Pon De Replay,” 15 years ago. Now, the songstress is looking back at the early days of her career, and reflecting on how much success she’s achieved since dropping that first track back in 2005.

“I remember the first time out with ‘Pon de Replay,’ I got that a lot. A lot of people said I was going to be a one-hit wonder,” the 32-year-old said in a conversation with producer Evan Rogers for Vulture. “But I worked my hardest to prove them wrong. And when we came out with the second album, ‘SOS’ and ‘Unfaithful,’ both blew up!”

Now, the musician has not only released eight albums, but is currently working on a ninth. For those who missed it, fans and superstars alike have been begging Rihanna for her new album. That’s right, even Ariana Grande asked her to release some new music just after the “Umbrella” singer herself took to Instagram and joked that she “lost” the entire record!

Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has also acted in some seriously huge blockbuster films, like Ocean’s 8, and even created an uber-successful beauty line. Yep, it’s safe to say she’s been killing it for the last 15 years. As for where she sees herself next, Rihanna doesn’t know.

“I can’t tell you where I’ll see myself in five years, but I can tell you I will work my best to be the most successful artist that I can be. [I want to be] remembered as Rihanna,” she dished during the interview. “Remembered as being the artist from the Caribbean who came here and made it internationally. Just remembered as me, ’cause I’m true to my music, and I just want people to realize that and appreciate me for that.”

