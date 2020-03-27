Get ready, music fans, because Rihanna is officially back! That’s right, after a four year hiatus, the songstress made her return to music on Friday, March 27, and fans are shook!

Rumors started swirling that the Fenty Beauty founder was featured on rapper PartyNextDoor‘s album earlier this month, and it was confirmed once the album — titled PARTYMOBILE — was released. For those who missed it, the track featuring Rihanna is titled “Believe It.”

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” the musicians sing together.

The 32-year-old also took to Twitter to announce the song and even posted a short clip.

“‘Believe it’! @partynextdoor’s album live!” she wrote.

This song came just one month after Rihanna confirmed that she had new music in the works. She took to Instagram Stories in February and shared a snap from inside the recording studio.

“Gang. Back in the STU,” the songstress captioned the since-expired pic.

As fans know, this is her first musical release since her Anti album dropped back in 2016. Since then, the businesswoman has been busy building her fashion and beauty empire. For those who missed it, during the launch party for Fenty Beauty’s brand new mascara, Rihanna announced that she bought a TikTok mansion — named the Fenty Beauty House — for all up-and-coming TikTok stars to curate content. Not only will they have access to the entire Los Angeles-based home, but the young stars will also be able to raid the “Makeup Pantry,” which will be filled with all things Fenty Beauty, of course! Along with a fully stocked beauty closet, the house comes complete with a pool, tons of mirrors and selfie-ready lighting.

“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home,” the songstress said in a clip posted to the official Fenty Beauty TikTok account. “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world and my community and my generation, this is a hub.”

