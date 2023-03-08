Is Harry Styles off the market already?! Just months after his split from director and actress Olivia Wilde, the Grammy-winning artist has sparked romance rumors with a “mystery woman.” Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Harry Styles Dating After Olivia Wilde Split?

In March 2023, a source told the Mirror that Harry is “seeing someone,” adding, “he’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.”

While the relationship was described as being in its “early days,” things “seem to be going well.”

Harry has yet to confirm dating rumors.

When Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Harry and Olivia called it quits after nearly two years of dating, J-14 confirmed on November 18, 2022.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” a source told People, who first reported the split. “They’re still very close friends,” they added, noting that the split was an “amicable decision.”

ICYMI, Harry and Olivia first stirred up romance rumors shortly after the wrap of their movie Don’t Worry Darling in January 2021, which Olivia directed and Harry starred in. Although they never publicly spoke about their relationship, nor how it formed on set, the pair were spotted multiple times together.

Olivia explained in an interview with Variety why she and Harry refused to talk about their then-relationship publicly in August 2022.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” Olivia explained. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

In an interview with Howard Stern in May 2022, Harry was asked point-blank if he fell in love on a movie set, to which Harry playfully responded, “Oh, wow, how to answer this question?”

The “Cinema” singer answered slowly. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously … acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. Being able to trust your director is a gift.”

Harry added, “That was very helpful, and it really meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

