Is Harry Styles already teasing album no. 4?! The “As It Was” singer, who released his third (and Grammy-winning!) album Harry’s House in May 2022, explained that he’s “always writing” new music despite his busy schedule. Keep reading for everything we know about HS4.

Is Harry Styles’ Album No. 4 In the Works?

“I’m always writing [music],” he told Rolling Stone in August 2022, explaining that he and his collaborators are already throwing around ideas for his fourth album. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

He echoed his statement on “always writing” in an interview with Variety backstage at the 2023 Grammys.

“We’ve always tried to not really stop writing,” Harry said of he and his longtime music cowriters, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. “Because it feels like you have this big stop and then you come back to it, and can feel like you’re either trying to prove something or follow something up. So we’re kind of always writing and try to have the same intention behind what we’re making.”

On top of that, the Grammy-winning singer also teased new music during a concert in New Zealand on March 7, 2023. “We’re almost at the end of the fruit bowl,” Harry said in a video recorded by a fan, acknowledging his many fruit references from his past albums (“Watermelon Sugar,” “Kiwi,” and “Grapejuice”).

“Come album four, who knows? No citrus is safe.”

Well, there you have it. What fruit do you think is Harry’s next victim?

When Did Harry Styles Write ‘Harry’s House’?

The singer-songwriter wrote Harry’s House during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he stayed at his Los Angeles home throughout quarantine.

He and his friends would “go for walks, cook dinner, wash the lettuce, all that kind of stuff,” he told Rolling Stone, until he decided to get productive and start writing new music.

Harry moved into Rick Rubin’s Malibu studio with his producers and cowriters Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, and they got to work. “We didn’t really know what we were going in for,” he said. “It just felt like sitting at home doing nothing might feel better if we all move in together and try to make some music.”

