Well, he’s done it again. We didn’t think it was possible for him to lift the bar even higher, but Harry Styles has done just that with his new song “As It Was,” from his upcoming album Harry’s House.

In his music video for the track, King Harry is seen on a circular moving platform in a gorgeous red jumpsuit with his presumed lover in an equally gorgeous matching outfit in blue. The couple run, hug, and constantly miss one another — looking for their love “As It Was.” In another scene, the English singer strips his clothes along with the people around him — all except for his lover. As they hug, they are seen lying on a colorful floor displayed as if they were butterflies.

The music video is beautiful as all Harry Styles videos are, with hints of hidden details that fans are already theorizing about on Twitter. But what does the actual song mean?

“In this world, it’s just us / You know it’s not the same as it was,” the former boy band member repeats throughout the chorus.

The lyrics tell the story of a romance that has turned grey as the singer reminisces on the relationship as it once was. In his second verse he sings, “Answer the phone ‘Harry, you’re no good alone / Why are you sitting at home on the floor? What kind of pills are you on?’”

The Don’t Worry Darling actor has made references to his heartbreak coping mechanism of sitting on the floor in a song from his debut album “Meet Me in the Hallway.” In that track, he sings, “Just let me know, I’ll be on the floor, on the floor / Maybe we’ll work it out.”

One thing fans were also surprised to hear within “As It Was” was a child’s voice played right in the beginning. She chastises: “Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!”

The voice is of Harry’s goddaughter Ruby Winston, the daughter of Ben Winston who produced songs with One Direction and with whom Harry grew quite close. In fact, the English singer actually lived with the producer and his wife Meredith for a while.

“That’s the voice of my goddaughter. She used to try and call me before bedtime every night, so one time — I don’t know — it didn’t ring or something and she sent me that,” the “Sign of the Times” singer explained during an appearance on U.K.’s Capital FM radio. “I, kind of, dug it out at some point when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason. I, kind of, fell in love with it and it just stuck.”

On his upcoming album Harry’s House out May 20, the One Direction singer said it’s one of his proudest accomplishments.

“I feel very lucky that this is kind of the proudest I’ve been of something that I’ve made so far,” the singer told the Morning Mash Up hosted by SiriusXM. “And, and I feel kind of the most comfortable I’ve been with myself and happiest with what I’m making and the best I felt about something that I’m making.”

Harry fans, it’s going to be a long wait until May 20, but at least we have this bop to keep us going until then.

