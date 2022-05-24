Will Poulter and Florence Pugh have been friends since they met on the set of their movie Midsommar in 2019, but have things turned romantic? In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair were seen getting close on a tropical vacation on May 23, 2022, sparking rumors that Florence and longtime boyfriend Zach Braff split.

The British actors were seen swimming, giggling and talking animatedly while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, with friends. In one photo, Florence massages Will’s back with sunscreen while in another the Maze Runner actor looks to be making her a drink.

Fans of the stars immediately took to social media, hoping that the photos meant that the duo were more than just friends. “Will Poulter and Florence Pugh possibly dating makes my heart so happy I love them both so much,” said one fan on Twitter. Scroll down for everything we know about their relationship status.

Who is Will Poulter Dating?

Will remains relatively private when it comes to his dating life. Since his rise to fame, he has only been in one public relationship with actress Yasmeen Scott in 2019. The two were spotted together at red carpet and fashion events, but their relationship has since ended.

Who is Florence Pugh Dating?

Florence has been in a relationship with Zach Braff since 2019 and they seem to still be going strong. Back in April 2022,​​​ the Don’t Worry Darling actress gave a rare glimpse into their relationship by sharing rare photos of him on Instagram. She posted: “Happy Birthday Zachary!” to her Instagram Story alongside a snap of the Scrubs actor, cozying up to his dog.

Florence and Zach are a relatively private couple, especially as many fans criticize their 21-year-old age gap. In April 2020, the actress posted a 4-minute in response to that criticism. “I am 24 years old,” she said in the video. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. And I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you. So if those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me.”

Reps for Florence, Zach and Will did not immediately respond to J14’s requests for comment.

Florence Pugh’s Response to Dating Rumors

Florence posted a statement to her Instagram Story about the dating rumors shortly after they began to spread on May 24, 2022. “Oookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she wrote.

“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.” Well, that explains that!