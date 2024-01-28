Is Will Poulter on or off the market? Throughout the years, The Maze Runner actor has sparked dating rumors with a few lucky ladies — but has never confirmed his relationships publicly. Keep reading for details on Will’s love life.

Is Will Poulter Single?

It’s unclear what Will’s relationship status is currently, as he’s notoriously private about such matter. However, he last sparked dating rumors with model Bobby T in August 2022, after the two were spotted making out while out and about in Los Angeles.

Who Has Will Poulter Dated?

Will’s only confirmed girlfriend has been actress Yasmeen Scott. The two reportedly dated between 2018 and 2019, The two often attended red carpet events together, but their relationship has since seemingly ended.

Neither confirmed relationship rumors, so it’s unclear what happened between the two.

Did Will Poulter and Florence Pugh Date?

In May 2022, Will and Florence Pugh found themselves in the middle of dating rumors after being spotted on vacation together. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Florence massaged Will’s back with sunscreen while in another the We’re the Millers actor looked to be making her a drink.

Shortly after the rumors began, Florence posted a statement to her Instagram Story on May 24, 2022. “Oookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she wrote.

She added, “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

During a May 2023 interview with GQ, Will opened up about the double standards between men and women in the entertainment industry when it comes to being objectified by the media.

“For the last few years, virtually every day, someone takes a photo without asking, which is uncomfortable,” he said. “To a large degree, male privilege has protected me from that kind of objectification and the idea that up until now really I’ve been able to go about my job and not have my physical appearance be something of a subject matter — that privilege hasn’t been afforded to my female counterparts in the industry.”

