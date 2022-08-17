Will Poulter has had his fair share of rumored romances and girlfriends since his rise to fame. Keep reading to uncover the Maze Runner actor’s relationship history!

Is Will Poulter Dating Florence Pugh?

Florence Pugh and Will, who met on the set of their movie Midsommar in 2019, first sparked rumors when they were seen swimming, giggling and talking animatedly while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, with friends in May 2022. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Florence massaged Will’s back with sunscreen while in another the Maze Runner actor looked to be making her a drink.

Shortly after dating rumors started between the two, Florence posted a statement to her Instagram Story on May 24, 2022. “Oookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a meter away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise,” she wrote.

Florence explained that those paparazzi pics didn’t show the group of friends they were with “who are always about half a meter away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

She added, “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy … doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”

Who Is Will Poulter Dating?

Will remains relatively private when it comes to his dating life, but he has had one public relationship with actress Yasmeen Scott in 2019. The two were spotted together at red carpet events, but their relationship has since ended. Neither confirmed relationship rumors, so it’s unclear what happened between the two.

Since then, Will has been seen smooching a new woman! On August 1, 2022, the We’re The Millers actor was spotted sharing a kiss with model Bobby T while out in Los Angeles. The two have yet to confirm or deny relationship rumors, but their PDA just about does it!

Bobby T is a model, actress and television host born in Northern Ireland and educated in Japan and the United States. She has starred in one movie called Bornless Ones and is signed to Ford Models. She also has a 5-year-old son named Daniel.

