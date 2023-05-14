Off the market? The Maze Runner alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster found love with his Pistol costar Talulah Riley.

The Love, Actually star generally keeps his love life private, but clarified during a May 2022 interview with The Guardian that he and Talulah started dating after they finished filming the show.

“I wasn’t dating her at the time,” he recalled during the interview, noting that they both “hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility until the moment that we both did.”

Keep reading for details on the British star’s dating life.

Is Thomas Brodie-Sangster Single?

The actor has been dating Talulah after they wrapped filming on the 2022 series Pistol, in which they costarred as Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood, respectively. During The Guardian interview, Thomas made it clear that, in real life, they’re “not too much like Viv and Malc,” referring to their onscreen personas.

The pair made their red carpet debut in March 2022, confirming their romance and Thomas has shared love for his girlfriend online as well.

“So proud of Talulah on the day her book, The Quickening, launches out to the world!” he shared via Instagram in June 2022.

Since going public, Thomas and Talulah have walked various red carpets together and even shared a kiss while attending Wimbledon in July 2022. The actor also proved that they’re still going strong in a now-viral TikTok from April 2023. In the video, two girls approach Thomas and asked him out on a date.

“Excuse me, would you rather $100, or a date with us two?” the TikTok star, who goes by the name Ruby Hexx, asked. The London native replied, “Oh, I’m in a relationship, so I’d take the $100. No offense.”

Who Has Thomas Brodie-Sangster Dated?

Before his romance with the Quickening author, the actor has been in a few other relationships.

He dated Isabella Melling for a few years. However, details about their past relationship have been kept under wraps. He was also linked to Gzi Wisdom prior to kicking off a relationship with Talulah.

While Thomas keeps his love life out of the public eye, the star has spoken publicly about what it was like to grow up as a young actor.

“It can be very strange, especially as a child. … It’s a bit odd to go off and get loads of time off school to go and pretend to be other people,” he shared while chatting with Evening Standard in January 2021. “And you’re being paid when your friends are just getting pocket money. Then you go back to school, try and be normal again, but you’re kind of not normal — you’re doing something that’s really weird, but also really exciting. It does alienate you slightly. It’s a little odd. But I quite liked it and managed to survive it. Not everyone does.”

