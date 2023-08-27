Remember when Dylan O’Brien ran that maze? The former Teen Wolf actor starred as Thomas in The Maze Runner film series, based on the novels of the same name by James Dashner.

Following the success of the first 2014 Maze Runner movie, a second — Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials — premiered in 2015. Years later, the third film — Maze Runner: The Death Cure — hit theaters in 2018. So, can we expect word of a fourth film anytime soon? Keep reading for everything we know.

Will There Be a ‘Maze Runner 4’ Movie?

As the original book series only had three books following the original Maze Runner characters, there will most likely not be a fourth Maze Runner movie.

Technically, there are two books that were written after the first three Maze Runners, which are titled The Kill Order and The Fever Code — however, those are prequels which don’t follow the original Maze Runner characters (the events of the first three books are mentioned, though!).

What Is ‘Maze Runner’ About?

ICYMI, Maze Runner follows Dylan’s character Thomas, who enters a maze with no recollection of how he got there. While acclimating to his surroundings Thomas meets fellow Gladers Alby (Aml Ameen), Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), Minho (Ki Hong Lee) and Gally (Will Poulter), among others.

At first, there are only boys living in this strange place, until a girl named Theresa (Kaya Scodelario) appears in the maze. Together, they try to figure out how to escape the maze. Once they find a weak spot and make a run for it, the Gladers discover that they’re actually test subjects in an experiment and are living in a post-apocalyptic world.

Why Was the Third ‘Maze Runner’ Movie Delayed?

Did you know that the third Maze Runner film was actually delayed for a few years? This was due to a 2016 accident Dylan suffered on set when he was hit by a stunt car while shooting an action scene for The Death Cure.

The accident “broke most of the right side” of Dylan’s face, and understandably led to a delay for the movie.

“That was a really hard comeback for me,” he explained of the incident on a 2020 episode of “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin” podcast. “I’ve kept this really, like, private for a long time. I’ve definitely spoken on it before, but it was a really hard journey back for me.”

