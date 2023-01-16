You’ve heard the term It Girl, and It Boy, but what about It Best Friends? These are the iconic duos, trios and friendships that are just too powerful within young Hollywood’s Generation Z celebrities. Keep reading for our certified list of our fav celeb friendships.

One of the most iconic trios in Hollywood that we can think of is Olivia Rodrigo’s friend group. The pop princess is best friends with singer Conan Gray, who is most well-known for his song “Heather.” The two stars often post one another on each other’s Instagrams and even perform with one another on stage! “We’re just pals and I think he’s so brilliant,” Olivia told Captial FM of her friendship with Gray.

Conan shared similar sentiments during an interview on Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, saying, “She’s just the best. I love her so much. We have tons of fun together. She reminds me a lot of my little sister. We very much are siblings in every single way I could think of.”

Another bestie of Olivia’s is her roommate, Iris Apatow, who is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann and the sister of Euphoria star Maude Apatow. The entire Apatow family is actually super close to Olivia and attend a bunch of Olivia’s concerts as a family! In an interview with Vice in early 2021, Olivia said, “I think [Iris and I] are Carrie and Samantha from Sex and the City. We are dramatic, fiercely loyal, and we both love going to brunch.”

One iconic duo we still can’t believe exists is Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who are also costars in the movie franchise Dune. “She’s really become a sister,” Timothée told Variety in November 2022. “I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”

When opening up about the highly anticipated sequel to Dune, which premieres in November 2023, Timothée filled fans with hope that Zendaya would play a more prominent role in Dune 2. “She hasn’t wrapped yet… and it’s amazing,” he said. “She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance.”

