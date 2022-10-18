From Bizaardvark to besties! Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega might be the most iconic friendship to exist, maybe, ever. Starring in the 2016 Disney Channel show together, the two have grown from child actors to superstars in their own right. So, are the two still as close as we hope they are? Keep reading to find out!

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega Still Friends?

Olivia and Jenna played on-screen best friends on an episode of Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark in 2018. While Olivia starred as Paige, one of the main characters of the show that ran for three seasons, Jenna made a guest appearance in a season 2 episode called “The BFF.” Even though the episode aired back in 2018, the Disney alums remain friends to this day! The stars attended the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June and posed together — looking adorable as ever!

“The pipeline of Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega going from Disney IT girls to best friends is everything,” one fan wrote on Twitter at the time.

Prior to the event, Olivia posted an Instagram photo of herself hanging out with Jenna, alongside singer-songwriter Conan Gray on May 27. She captioned the post, “Tour dump in honor of the last U.S. show tonight!!!!!”

Who Are Olivia Rodrigo’s Other Famous Friends?

Along with Jenna, Olivia is also super close to another Bizaardvark costar, Madison Hu, who played Frankie. In fact, on a Livestream promoting her debut single “driver’s license,” the Sour singer even admitted that Madison is her “best friend in the whole world” and referred to her as her “soul mate.”

In that same 2021 Livestream, the SOUR singer even mentioned that her Disney costar was one of the first people she went to after her breakup, which caused her to write “driver’s license.” The lyric where she sings, “And all my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you,” was actually inspired by Madison!

Olivia is also *super close* with Conan Gray and Iris Apatow, who is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann and the sister of Euphoria star Maude Apatow. Iris and Olivia are even roommates! In an interview with Vice in early 2021, Olivia said, “I think [Iris and I] are Carrie and Samantha from Sex and the City. We are dramatic, fiercely loyal and we both love going to brunch.”

